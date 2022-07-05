The man at the helm of the Police Service visits Arima, the country's highest crime district today, promising efforts to combat the scourge. . He also says the officers who were in charge of the Western Division when Police Constable Gilkes was fatally shot by his colleagues are no longer there.

