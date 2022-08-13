The TTPS is struggling to find motives for some of the most recent murders. It's the admission of the Top Cop tonight, who tells TV6 the TTPS is considering that there may be some elements in society who are just bent on creating chaos and panic. He made the comments after one man was killed and two others wounded, after gunmen opened fire on a group of patrons at the Residence, One Woodbrook Place. Rynessa Cutting reports
Jacob: TTPS Struggling To Find Motive For Murders
Rynessa Cutting
