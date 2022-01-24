Acting Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob says both the TTPS' internal audit and criminal investigation continue apace, with support from a few officers who were lending assistance to retired Justice Stanley John in his investigative exercise. Rynessa Cutting reports.
JACOB: RECOMMENDATIONS SHORTLY FROM JOHN REP
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The name of the firm which is doing a review of the Government's group health plan for the m…
Non-communicable diseases are the main drivers behind co-mobidities which can be prevented i…
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley met with Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine for a Tobag…
Acting Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob says both the TTPS' internal audit and criminal investig…
Trinidad and Tobago suffered a $13 billion dollar deficit in fiscal 2021.
The Communications Workers says it has no data whatsoever to justify any restructuring exerc…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 10 Million Dollar Villa
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 24th January 2022
- Failure At Mosquito Creek Construction Zone
- 129 GANGS OPERATING IN T&T
- JOB & COMPENSATION REVIEW FOR PUBLIC SERVICE
- CWU: PROVIDE DATA USED FOR RESTRUCTURING PLAN
- CHURCHES TELL PM: STOP COVID VACCINATION NOW!
- Gonzales: No Plans To Privatise TSTT
- JOB EVALUATION FOR PUBLIC SERVICE
- ATTORNEY WRITES JACOB ON TEAR GAS USE