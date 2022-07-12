Acting Commisioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says the full rollout and operationalisation of body cameras and the supporting systems will be in place by September. Jacob says this is not to say that no cameras are currently in use. The Top Cop was attempting to provide clarification, after statements were attributed to him suggesting that cameras were not in use because charging stations had not been purchased.
