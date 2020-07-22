Former national security minister under the previous People's Partnership government Jack Warner is urging the Prime Minister to take his evidence on the $1.38 billion contract for the Damien vessels to the police. Warner who declined comment on the matter when asked about it by the Trinidad Express on Sunday, briefly discussed the issue on the TV6 Morning Edition. Nisha john-Mohammed has more in this report.
JACK TELLS PM GO TO POLICE WITH DAMIEN VESSELS CON
Nisha John-Mohammed
