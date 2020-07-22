JACK TELLS PM GO TO POLICE WITH DAMIEN VESSELS CON

Former national security minister under the previous People's Partnership government Jack Warner is urging the Prime Minister to take his evidence on the $1.38 billion contract for the Damien vessels to the police. Warner who declined comment on the matter when asked about it by the Trinidad Express on Sunday, briefly discussed the issue on the TV6 Morning Edition. Nisha john-Mohammed has more in this report.

A COVID-19 scare has forced a few business establishments to shut their doors to the public. One of those is Pennywise Cosmetics, which closed two outlets.

A double murder in Tobago is at this time engaging the attention of the police, and comes on the heels of a shooting incident in Mt. St. George on Tuesday morning.