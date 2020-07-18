"Jack is lying”, this is the response from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley via Social Media to claims made by ILP leader Jack Warner that in 2015 he met with Dr Rowley on several occasions leading up to the General Elections. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
JACK IS LYING
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
