Remote coastal areas and rural communities are being given first preference by the Ministry of Health for the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has revealed the plan which would see the vaccines being taken directly to those who are unable to easily venture out to be vaccinated. Alicia Boucher has the details.

