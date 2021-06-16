Johnson and Johnson has been told by the Food and Drug Administration that 60 million doses of its of vaccines manufactured at a Baltimore factory cannot be used because of possible contamination at the troubled site. The Ministry of Health is unable to predict whether it would impact this country, outlining the reasons in Parliament. Here's Alicia Boucher with the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM Rowley On Tobago

PM Rowley On Tobago

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is tonight calling on Tobagonians to trust the process towards giving Tobago its autonomy.