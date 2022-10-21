"If" there was an agreement by a political office holder and a potential witness in criminal proceedings, "to make recommendations to the DPP about whether criminal proceedings should be commenced against the proposed witness and a purported agreement by the former Attorney General to enter into an agreement whereby he agreed to conceal this information from Parliament" the Law Association says "it was simply wrong".
This as the Law Association broke its silence on the Vincent Nelson matter today.
Juhel Browne reports.