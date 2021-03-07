The Minister of Works and Transport recently announced motorists will be given a three month extension to comply with tint regulations. And if you're still at odds about what is the legal limit for the tint on your vehicle, here's the Transport Commissioner.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
T&T has made its first Vaccine payment to the COVAX Facility and is expected to start the National Vaccination Campaign later this month.
There is no doubt that strides have been globally and locally in the area the area of gender equality...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Caught on Tape: child roughly handled on video
- Arima Taxi Drivers Plan To Protect Women
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th March 2021
- Morning Edition: 8th March, 2021
- Gay rights activist Colin Robinson has died
- Woman Found Dead
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 4th March 2021
- President finally speaks on missing murdered women
- T&T’s Birth Rate On Decline
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 03rd March 2021