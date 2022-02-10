On Thursday it was revealed that cyclist Njisane Phillip has called it quits on his career. The 30 year-old's retirement comes as a shock to many. However, official sources are yet to confirm his decision. It begs the question is he retiring too early?
High Court judge Margaret Mohammed is expected to rule on April 1st, on the dismissal of interpretation summons relative to Watson Duke's appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA while still being president of the Public Services Association.
Let's tell you about a programme aimed at drug-prevention for pre-schoolers. It's called Trinity SMART, and it's taking the form of a television series.
Vice Chairman of the PNM Tobago Council Deon Isaac has resigned.
He confirmed his resignation to TV6 News Thursday afternoon, following an announcement by the Council that an internal election will be held on April 24th in which all positions would be contested.
Some of this country's brightest young people were all smiles today.
As, the Caribbean Examinations Council honoured students for their outstanding performances in last year's CXC exams.
Residents of Weston Trace, St Mary's Village, Moruga are pleading with WASA to repair multiple leaks in their community.
The claim prolonged leaks have significantly damaged their roadway, forcing the closure of a chicken farm and inconveniencing dozens of families.
One Trade Union believes there is a systematic dismantling of Industrial Relations principles by employers.
Chief Industrial Relations Officer of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Lyndon Mendoza is referring to the treatment of protesting retirees of Trinidad Cement limited and other ongoing situations.
