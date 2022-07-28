Is monkeypox being sexually transmitted? The most recent data suggest that this is the case. At today's weekly media briefing the Ministry of Health made no reference to this developing trend, however health authorities are urging persons to avoid skin-to-skin contact as much as is humanly possible and to continue observing all other public health measures. Rynessa Cutting has the details.

