Is the Law Association at the beck and call of the United National Congress?

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley believes there is some political affiliation driving certain decisions the Association is making. Speaking at the PNM's 46th Annual Conference in Pt. Cumana Diego Martin this afternoon, Dr. Rowley linked the push for the impeachment of the Chief Justice to the Election Petition, which the UNC has now brought before the Court of Appeal after losing the case in the High Court.

Dr. Rowley hinted at the Law Association being tainted by politics.

Dr. Rowley says, the same Law Association has refused to weigh in on the allegations of conspiracy levelled against two of its own, Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen.

