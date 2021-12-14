President of the Pharmacy Board Andrew Rahaman is tonight asking if the out of stock status of one leading treatment steroid for COVID 19 is linked to the high daily number of COVID-related deaths... The Health Minsiter respond, saying an alternative treatment is in adequate stock. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
Is Drug Shortage Linked To High Covid Deaths?
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
