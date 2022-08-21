Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr Amery Browne is labelling the state visit by Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali as an outstanding success. Dr Ali departed T&T on Sunday for a visit to Brazil.

IRFAAN LEAVES: VISITS DECLARED A SUCCESS

GOBIN DEFIES HALL OF JUSTICE CLOSURE

Not only is High Court judge Carol Gobin questioning the closure of the Hall of justice last week due to a COVID outbreak, the judge has defied the order and is demanding an explanation from the Chief Justice.

WORLD MOSQUITO DAY

There's just about a day for everything. Did you know World Mosquito Day was celebrated on Saturday and recognizes various aspects of mosquitoes to public health particular those which carry disease of global significance.

UNC: STOP NEGLECTING FARMERS AND FISHERFOLK

As the three-day Agri-Forum and Expo comes to end this evening, the United National Congress believes that the Government is shying away from its responsibility to the agricultural sector.