IPI Writes Young About Gary

The International Press Institute is urging National Security Minister Stuart Young to direct Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to immediately stop threatening and intimidating journalists of the Trinidad Express.
Tobago's two scholarship winners hail from Bishop's High School , Sharese Taylor received an open scholarship, she topped the region in Spanish and French, while Anique Gray received an additional scholarship.
The Buccoo Village Council hosted its media launch of the Buccoo Passport initiative recently in Tobago.
As the election race heats up, Chairman of the Port of Spain People's Movement Louis Lee Sing is promising the residents of Belmont a proper traffic management programme.
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will meet Police in the final. This follows their respective wins last evening. Rangers beat Cunupia FC 3-0, and Police edged Club Sando 1-0. We have the action from Diego Martin.
In two days the country heads to the Local Government polls.