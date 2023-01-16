The open rift between PDP leader Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has been affecting investment on the island. This, from businessman and former chairman of the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Demi John Cruickshank, who spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams on the matter.
INVESTORS NOT SURE ABOUT TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
