The open rift between PDP leader Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has been affecting investment on the island. This, from businessman and former chairman of the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Demi John Cruickshank, who spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams on the matter.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PAN CHAMPS

PAN CHAMPS

Jubilation in the Savannah stage as for a second time, Tobago band, Uptown Fascinators captu…