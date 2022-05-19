Last year the NIS Fund recorded its highest return in recent history, yet the Ministry of Finance says the proposal to increase the retirement age remains on the table. Meantime Minister in the Ministry Brian Manning says the NIB remains on high alert, after it was revealed that persons well under the age of 60 have been accessing pensions.  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID HITS DEFENCE FORCE ORCHESTRA

COVID HITS DEFENCE FORCE ORCHESTRA

Approximately 25 people from the contingent of the Trinidad and Tobago defence force steel orchestra in England have tested positive for COVID-19.

They include both military and civilian personnel.

BUSINESS OWNERS UPSET WITH TADCO

BUSINESS OWNERS UPSET WITH TADCO

The Tobago Agribusiness Development Company, TADCO, an agent of the Tobago House of Assembly, has increased commercial and cold storage rental space for goods approximately two hundred percent. This is not sitting well with business owners who use the facility, as they brace for further increases in food prices. Elizabeth Williams spoke with some affected business owners.

HEALTH WATCH: KOMBUCHA

HEALTH WATCH: KOMBUCHA

Have you ever tried Kombucha? Do you know what Kombucha is?

Well, Kombucha is a fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink, commonly consumed for its purported health benefits.

ECONOMISTS SEE NO LONG TERM PLAN

ECONOMISTS SEE NO LONG TERM PLAN

Growth, diversification and transformation are all said to be lacking in the Mid- year review presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Two well-known economists say not enough money was allocated for development.

INVESTIGATION INTO YOUNG PENSIONERS

INVESTIGATION INTO YOUNG PENSIONERS

Last year the NIS Fund recorded its highest return in recent history, yet the Ministry of Finance says the proposal to increase the retirement age remains on the table. Meantime Minister in the Ministry Brian Manning says the NIB remains on high alert, after it was revealed that persons well under the age of 60 have been accessing pensions.