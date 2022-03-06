56 year old Rhona Jack of Sou Sou Lands Tobago, will this week be inducted into the Invention Hall of Fame. Back in 2017, where she spoke to us about the Udazzle Fashion Ruler, a 12 year dream, now reality. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mrs. Jack today, and has this update.
Invention Hall Of Fame
Elizabeth Williams
- Invention Hall Of Fame