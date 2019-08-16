Saturday is the big day for the staging of the 51st Great Race, and thus far, several of the participants have spoken about their intentions to simply withstand the conditions and complete the race. We hear from a contender that was a victim to the conditions in the last edition of the race - Guy Costa and Iron Man. He spoke about the challenges they overcame before choosing to return to compete.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dozens in South Trinidad are without a place to sleep for a second night.
While the number of murders for 2019 is almost the same as 2018, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is saying, murders, shooting, wounding and other serious crimes are -- under his watch -- down.
That's how 59-year-old Wazir Mohammed – one of three family members found dead in Penal on Thursday, was killed according to an Autopsy report.
The THS's Infrastructure Secretary is speaking out on Tobago's road work system.
The Prime Minister continues to defend his position, and speak on the ongoing matter of charges being laid against Marlene McDonald.
Earlier this month the TTPS destroyed over 10 million dollars in marijuana seized.