Saturday is the big day for the staging of the 51st Great Race, and thus far, several of the participants have spoken about their intentions to simply withstand the conditions and complete the race. We hear from a contender that was a victim to the conditions in the last edition of the race - Guy Costa and Iron Man. He spoke about the challenges they overcame before choosing to return to compete.

Griffith Looks at His First Year in Office

While the number of murders for 2019 is almost the same as 2018, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is saying, murders, shooting, wounding and other serious crimes are -- under his watch -- down.