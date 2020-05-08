During the lockdown, we decided to find out some fun things from our local athletes. We talk to female triathlete Jenna Ross, who won the national triathlon championships five straight times.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OPENING OF POLICE FOOTBALL

OPENING OF POLICE FOOTBALL

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith believes the refurbishment of the Police Football Ground could be a sign of positive things to come in football.

CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Now to a story of true love in good times and even in tough times between 87 year-old Raymond De Silva and his 78 year old blushing bride Grace.