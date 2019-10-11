Eight girls were honoured in Tobago, in recognition of Friday October 11th being International Day of the Girl. The group of primary school girls WAS honoured by the Choice Foundation, whose mission includes helping empower young people within the family structure, while addressing challenges in today's society, by building their self-esteem and value system. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
International Day of the Girl
Elizabeth Williams
