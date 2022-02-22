Following TUCO's announcement that it will not be hosting any calypso competitions this year, the organisers of the Senior Intellectual Chutney Monarch have followed suit and have opted instead to put on a virtual show. The National Chutney Foundation says its members are disappointed, as 2022 would have been the first year that there would have been a Chutney element in the Dimanche Gras. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FARLEY ON DEATHS

FARLEY ON DEATHS

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, has described last weekend as traumatic.

TTRNA SALARY NEGOTIONS

TTRNA SALARY NEGOTIONS

Head of the Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart says while there is no recognised major…