Following TUCO's announcement that it will not be hosting any calypso competitions this year, the organisers of the Senior Intellectual Chutney Monarch have followed suit and have opted instead to put on a virtual show. The National Chutney Foundation says its members are disappointed, as 2022 would have been the first year that there would have been a Chutney element in the Dimanche Gras. Rynessa Cutting has more.
INTELLECTUAL CHUTNEY MONARCH GOES VIRTUAL
Rynessa Cutting
