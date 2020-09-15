The Integrity Commission has cleared Attorney General Faris Al Rawi of any contravention in the Integrity in Public Life Act over the rental of a building on 3 Alexandra Street St Clair. One Attorney is saying the Commission has raised more questions than answers. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
Integrity Commission Closes Faris Case
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinbago Knight Riders cricketer Amir Jangoo says he's greatly inspired by his teammates, who helped the franchise to a fourth title.
Two companies have granted three siblings, one big wish- help, to complete a structure they can soon call home.
Will FIFA agree to the request of the TTFA and pay off the organization's debt?
The Ministry of Social Development has paid out approximately seven point two million dollars in social relief to Tobagonians.
Having already spent US$1 billion on its more recent oil and gas exploration campaign in Trinidad and Tobago...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Changes Coming To WASA
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 15th September 2020
- Woman in Beach Video interviewed by Police
- Cursing, Threats, Porn In Virtual School Orientation
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 14th September 2020
- Teachers Sell Soup To Buy Devices
- Cops want to find this woman on beach
- Cedric “Burkie” Burke has died
- Hadad Speaks On Possible Ban
- Big Help For Siblings