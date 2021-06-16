Some businesses get the green light to re-open this week and what's the message for labour day? The details in our Inside Business.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Over one year and a half into the global Covid-19 pandemic and we are still learning so much about the virus.
60 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from a Baltimore, USA factory cannot be used, because of possible contamination.
Along the East-West Corridor, there were lines outside health centres.
Daily COVID infections have almost halved the highs of May, that was when Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds said the high death numbers were because of high infection.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is tonight calling on Tobagonians to trust the process towards giving Tobago its autonomy.
With Angus Eve now in the hot seat, and that too a time when T&T football is in shambles, the former player has come in for praise for accepting the job.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Morning News Brief: 17th June, 2021
- SC Maharaj: Kamla Must Apologise
- Death Lag: Why There's No Decrease In COVID Deaths
- 65+ Vaccination System Debuts
- Man Dies After Complaining Of No Oxygen
- Morning Edition: 17th June, 2021
- Beyond the Tape Wednesday 16th June 2021
- PM Rowley On Tobago
- Alvin Corneal On Angus Eve Appointment
- TRHA Chairman Resigns