Inside business Urvashi heads to Arima to speak with the area's business association - one for the firsts to call for the SOE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew.
Standard five pupils you now have MORE time to prepare for this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam.
St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is going through its own crisis due to volcanic eruptions there, has donated a supply of vaccines to this country.
The Minister of Health says 'no' but the United National Congress is calling on the Ministry to make Rapid Antigen Tests available for commercial import and sale to members of the public.
As government contemplates extending the State of Emergency, One taxi driver is calling on the Prime Minister to open back the country NOW.
Some medical professionals have been transferred from the Couva Hospital back into the regular healthcare system by the North Central Regional Health Authority.