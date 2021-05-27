In our inside business segment we find out what the Private sector proposes for phased re opening, what the UTC plans for the future, what to do about exorbitant cement prices and hear from one executive vice president who will make you feel like the MVP.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 28th May, 2021

Morning Edition: 28th May, 2021

A media conference was held by Government Ministers and a release was issued by Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and the American Chamber of Commerce on the meeting. 

NUTRIMIX Employees Uncomfortable Over COVID

NUTRIMIX Employees Uncomfortable Over COVID

Employees of Nutrimix Feeds Limited are calling on the authorities to intervene and ensure that the company follow the appropriate health regulations after a number of workers tested positive for covid-19.

Sexualization and Gymnastics

Sexualization and Gymnastics

As far as sporting taboos go the topic of sexuality in gymnastics is right up there. Tonight, local coaches join the discussion room on the touchy subject of what is appropriate or inappropriate for gymnasts to wear.