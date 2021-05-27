In our inside business segment we find out what the Private sector proposes for phased re opening, what the UTC plans for the future, what to do about exorbitant cement prices and hear from one executive vice president who will make you feel like the MVP.
Inside Business: Unit Trust Corporation's plan for the future
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A media conference was held by Government Ministers and a release was issued by Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and the American Chamber of Commerce on the meeting.
Employees of Nutrimix Feeds Limited are calling on the authorities to intervene and ensure that the company follow the appropriate health regulations after a number of workers tested positive for covid-19.
As far as sporting taboos go the topic of sexuality in gymnastics is right up there. Tonight, local coaches join the discussion room on the touchy subject of what is appropriate or inappropriate for gymnasts to wear.
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association is satisfied and yet concerned over the announcement by the Caribbean Examinations Council on Wednesday.
KLM Dutch Airlines, the national carrier of the Netherlands will be flying into Trinidad whe…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Morning Edition: 28th May, 2021
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 27th May 2021
- Home quarantine: The Do's and Don'ts
- Business Chambers Want More Restrictions Over The Next Two Weeks
- NUTRIMIX Employees Uncomfortable Over COVID
- KLM airlines to fly to T&T when borders reopen
- Sexualization and Gymnastics
- Morning News Brief: 28th May, 2021
- Morning Edition: 25th May, 2021
- Vehicle Charging Stations Coming To QPS