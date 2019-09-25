It's just over one week to go before the 2019 budget presentation in Parliament, and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association will be one of several interest groups hoping to hear some good news.
The Association has submitted seven categories of recommendations to government, from property tax exemptions to trade facilities.
And with the illicit goods trade gaining more and more ground, the Association is also asking for government to crack down on offenders.
Rynessa Cutting has more in our Inside Business.