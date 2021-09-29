The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the tourism sector around the world, however the team of Tobago GOLD Chocolate Rum Cream, is hoping to promote Tobago internationally with this product. Elizabeth Williams sat down with the team at Arnos Vale Tobago, and has this report in our Inside Business segment.
Inside Business: Tobago Gold
Elizabeth Williams
