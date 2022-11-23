A top official of the Caribbean Export Development Agency says that crime and problems with the ease of doing business "do present challenges to attract investment" to Trindad and Tobago and the Caribbean region in general.
However, he says there "is no investment utopia in the world" and added that this country has many competitive advantages for investment.
And what are the direct benefits to be gained by this country which hosted the recently-held Caribbean Investment Forum?
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne seeks out the answer.