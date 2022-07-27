The cancellation of Carnival in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID- 19 pandemic was not just a loss for Carnival lovers, it was a loss for those who depend on the business of Carnival for their revenue or their very financial survival.
Well, the fetes are back, band launches are back, and the Tourism Minister is suggesting that Carnival should not be limited to one time of the year.
He also announced a plan to brand Ariapita Avenue and Woobrook as the entertainment capital of the Caribbean.
Juhel Browne has the details in tonight's Inside Business