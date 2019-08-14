Earlier this month the TTPS destroyed over ten million dollars in marijuana seized in just one eradication exercise. It's a small percentage of the total value of the illicit marijuana trade in Trinidad and Tobago; money that could go towards the growth of our national economy, should marijuana be decriminalised. In tonight's Inside Business, Rynessa Cutting sits down with Marcus Ramkissoon, Certified Cannabis Expert and government consultant, to find out exactly how much money stands to be made, in part two of The Business of Cannabis.
Rynessa Cutting
