Earlier this month the TTPS destroyed over ten million dollars in marijuana seized in just one eradication exercise. It's a small percentage of the total value of the illicit marijuana trade in Trinidad and Tobago; money that could go towards the growth of our national economy, should marijuana be decriminalised. In tonight's Inside Business, Rynessa Cutting sits down with Marcus Ramkissoon, Certified Cannabis Expert and government consultant, to find out exactly how much money stands to be made, in part two of The Business of Cannabis.

PM Talks About Energy & Lion King

During a light moment on Wednesday, the Prime Minister answered questions posed by to him by two children. Their father acted on their behalf.

Corruption in the THA?

Is there corruption in the Tobago House of Assembly? And are allegations in the public domain of sebior people involved in corruption attracting the attention of the police?