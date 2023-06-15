Corporate social responsibility takes the spotlight, as four leaders in the local beverage industry have teamed up to ensure that their products are healthier for consumption. They've also rolled out an ad campaign to help you, the public, be better informed to make the right decisions. Rynessa Cutting has more from the launch of the Balance Calorie Initiative.

