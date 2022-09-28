Tobagonian Petula Jack started teaching in her home community of Charlotteville over ten years ago and has been preparing students and adults for CSEC exams ever since. The concept developed into a full business venture launching out fully after registering as a business, and now from this intake, providing 11 CSEC courses and 5 CAPE subjects from January. Elizabeth Williams sat down with Ms. Jack to talk about her business.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FUTURE PROOF 2022

FUTURE PROOF 2022

Eco-innovation to facilitate sustainable waste management; this is a target for the Solid Wa…