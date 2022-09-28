Tobagonian Petula Jack started teaching in her home community of Charlotteville over ten years ago and has been preparing students and adults for CSEC exams ever since. The concept developed into a full business venture launching out fully after registering as a business, and now from this intake, providing 11 CSEC courses and 5 CAPE subjects from January. Elizabeth Williams sat down with Ms. Jack to talk about her business.
INSIDE BUSINESS: ONLINE SCHOOL
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Eastern Business Association is concerned about the connect between the economy and crim…
One man is saying he was deprived of his National Insurance contributions and is willing to …
Eco-innovation to facilitate sustainable waste management; this is a target for the Solid Wa…
Tobagonian Petula Jack started teaching in her home community of Charlotteville over ten yea…
Were members of the Special Branch positioned at schools across the country on Monday to obs…