Inside Business: Moruga Hill Rice

We always hear about the benefits of diversifying the economy and how boosting the agriculture sector could go a long way toward achieving this.
But we also know that it's been mostly talk across various administrations.
We hear from one Agri-Entrepreneur whose success in reviving and branding the Moruga Hill Rice, believes changing the mindset of our youth will be pivotal if we are to get there anytime soon.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the Vista Dorado Estate in Santa Maria Village, Moruga and files this report.