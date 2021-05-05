Lockdown 2.0 Trinidad and Tobago - retail stores, restaurants, food places, malls have been shut down. It's day two where only essential business are allowed to operate. You can get food and pharmaceutical supplies.

It's about lives and livelihoods but while we are talking on day two It's also a day when a record 399 positive cases have been recorded.

We talk about balancing lives and livelihoods.

Joining us was Economist Dr Roger Hosein, Restaurateur Peter George.

President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee, a representative from the Bookstores and San Juan Business Association president association Vivek Charran and expected to join at some point is Greater Tunapuna Chamber President, Melissa Senhouse.

During tonight's show we will share with you some images of downtown Port of Spain yesterday and today - you can decide if this looks like essential business- does this look like only food and pharmaceuticals... you decide.

Fatal Police Shooting

A fatal police shooting in Tobago, is at this time engaging the attention of police. The deceased is Kervin Isaac of Speyside.

Players Retained By TKR

The Trinbago Knight Riders have retained 13 of the players who saw them complete a perfect season last year, to claim a fourth CPL title.

Denesh Ramdin is one of the new faces replacing former skipper Dwayne Bravo.

Gov't Says 2nd Vaccine Supply From COVAX Assured

Trinidad and Tobago recorded close to 300 new COVID cases as of 4pm Thursday.

And while this is less than the record high of 399 new Covid cases reported Wednesday, the death toll has risen again and is now just over 190.

Police Can Enter Your Home In Pandemic

The debate on whether or not police can enter your private premises to enforce the health regulations continues, but according to one legal mind, there is no debate

PTSC Driver Positive For COVID

Five PTSC drivers are now in quarantine after one driver tested positive for COVID-19. However the Public Transport Service Corporation is assuring the travelling public that no bus routes will be affected.