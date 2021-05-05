Lockdown 2.0 Trinidad and Tobago - retail stores, restaurants, food places, malls have been shut down. It's day two where only essential business are allowed to operate. You can get food and pharmaceutical supplies.
It's about lives and livelihoods but while we are talking on day two It's also a day when a record 399 positive cases have been recorded.
We talk about balancing lives and livelihoods.
Joining us was Economist Dr Roger Hosein, Restaurateur Peter George.
President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee, a representative from the Bookstores and San Juan Business Association president association Vivek Charran and expected to join at some point is Greater Tunapuna Chamber President, Melissa Senhouse.
During tonight's show we will share with you some images of downtown Port of Spain yesterday and today - you can decide if this looks like essential business- does this look like only food and pharmaceuticals... you decide.