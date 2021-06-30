Experts weigh in on the National Insurance Fund, the Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago talks increasing food prices, and UTC's Scale Up programme is in the spotlight. Here's Rynessa Cutting with Inside Business.
Inside Business: June 30th, 2021
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We discussed a number of matters with our next guest, Dr. Roodal Moonilal. The political lan…
There is a cluster of 18 COVID-19 cases at the Scarborough General hospital. This was revealed at the Division of Health's media conference on Thursday.
After more than 18 months of investigating, police have charged the pastor, who they say tried to exchange 28 million dollars in cotton hundred-dollar notes for polymer bills.
Dwayne Hinds, who is arguably T&T's most decorated mixed martial artist has hinted at a return to competitive action upon hearing news that Sambo has been recognized by the Olympics.
United National Congress Senator Wade Mark is accusing the Prime Minister of misusing Standing Order 46.2 and he's calling on the Speaker of the House of Representatives to explain how that was allowed.
The Ministry of Health says, it is equipped to treat cases of a rare and deadly fungal infection now being linked to the COVID-19 virus and its treatment.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 1st July 2021
- Crime Wrap
- Cluster Of COVID Cases
- MOH We Are Equipped To Treat Mucormycosis
- Beyond the Tape Wednesday 30th June 2021
- Kamla Claims Special Majority Out Tobago Bills
- Mark: The Standing Order Was Misused
- Ministry Reports Smooth S.E.A 2021
- COVID 19 ICU 98% Capacity
- Morning Edition: 1st July, 2021