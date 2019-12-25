Christmas this year did not see the same level of sales as years past, but this comes as no surprise to the President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association. Despite this, Mr. Aboud says it was a satisfactory season... but there's one thing business, and the population at large, need addressed in the new year. Rynessa Cutting has tonight's Inside Business.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boxing Day Sales

Boxing Day Sales

Most stores may have been closed for Christmas Day. But Boxing Day was a bit different as certain businesses opened their doors, boasting that they had the best deals in town.

Sick Children At Hospital Get Gifts

Sick Children At Hospital Get Gifts

Some children who are spending the Christmas season battling cancer and cardiac diseases at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Wendy Fitzwilliam Pediatric Hospital received gifts today from the Health Minister. 

AG Condemns Sharing Photos Of Slain Cop

AG Condemns Sharing Photos Of Slain Cop

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is tonight sympathising with the family of slain policeman Nicholas Victor who is traumatised by the circulation of pictures taken after the deadly shooting outside of a supermarket in Kelly Village, Caroni.

Remembering Daisy Voisin

Remembering Daisy Voisin

Gone but will never be forgotten! Those are just some of the words used to describe one of our musical icons, Daisy Voisin.