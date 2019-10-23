There has been no turnaround and 2020 looks like another year of negative growth. The view of economist, Mariano Browne who says everything is not okay. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story in our Inside Business.

PARTIAL OPENING MOSQUITO CREEK

Some relief to some south drivers tonight; as the Ministry of Works officially opened a segment of the point Fortin highway project, at Mosquito creek.

14 Homeless after Debe Fire

An early morning fire on Wednesday leaves over a dozen people homeless in Debe. Most of them children, one, a pregnant woman.