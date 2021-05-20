Inside Business' Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine heads to Arima to speak with the area's business association - one for the firsts to call for the State of Emergency.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 21st May, 2021

Morning Edition: 21st May, 2021

Stakeholders including TTUTA and the National Primary Schools' Principals Association voiced their views on date in the past and following yesterday's announcement.

Tobago State of Emergency: Day 5

Tobago State of Emergency: Day 5

Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew.

UNC calls for antigen tests to be sold

UNC calls for antigen tests to be sold

The Minister of Health says 'no' but the United National Congress is calling on the Ministry to make Rapid Antigen Tests available for commercial import and sale to members of the public.