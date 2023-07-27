Despite the numerous concerns expressed by the business community on the Procurement legislation amendments, with the Bill officially becoming law on Wednesday, one business chamber is calling for the law to be allowed to work, before any additional changes are made. Rynessa Cutting has more in our Inside Business segment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Arima man shot dead

Arima man shot dead

An Arima man was shot and killed at a relative's home on Wednesday night at Pinto Road.

PM TO SUE WHISTLEBLOWER

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he has issued a pre-action protocol letter to the "whist…