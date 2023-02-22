Tourism is now the world's third largest export industry, and it is among the top most labour-intensive sectors globally. For this reason, many countries are investing heavily in tourism as a means of diversifying their economies. It's a move one USAID representative believes Trinidad and Tobago should adopt. Rynessa Cutting has more from the recently-concluded Global Tourism Resilience Conference in Jamaica, in tonight's Inside Business.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brass Bacchanal

Brass Bacchanal

The third edition of Brass Bacchanal was held in front of a sold-out crowd at the Queen's Pa…

Lenten Season Begins

Lenten Season Begins

The Lenten season is more than just getting ashes and being a better version of yourself. Ac…