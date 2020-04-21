On Friday, police were forced to shut down the operations at the Barakah Foundation grounds, where hundreds gathered for food, with little to no social distancing. Despite a plea from the executive for people not to assemble at the site, it's not been heeded. The Barakah Foundation fears the measures in pace to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus could result in starvation. Alicia Boucher has the story.

Shemilah James

Young female sensation Shemilah James is elated after being nominated Junior Sportswoman for chess at the First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards recently.

Don’t Rush The Numbers

While there are calls from various sectors of the country to reopen business and restart the economy the Minister of Health is adamant that science and data will dictate the next step.

Automobile Dealers’ Wants Lockdown Lifted At Month

The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association says the COVID -19 pandemic has left them in a state of heavy financial loss and business relationships with foreign suppliers have also been negatively impacted.