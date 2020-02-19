The talent of inmates, who are serving sentences for one crime or another, can go unnoticed by the general public. Through the Inmates Carnival Showcase 2020, people behind bars got an opportunity to interface with the public at Woodford Square, entertaining and spreading thought-provoking messages penned behind the beat of Calypso. Alicia Boucher has the details.

