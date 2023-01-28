This week Trinidad and Tobago joined India to celebrate their 74th anniversary of being a republic. And, both countries are committing to strengthening ties. Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

India's 74th Republic

India's 74th Republic

This week Trinidad and Tobago joined India to celebrate their 74th anniversary of being a re…

UWI Hosts Blood Drive

UWI Hosts Blood Drive

The Health Ministry is aiming to ramp up its blood donation campaign as it's way below targe…