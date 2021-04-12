A shipment of 40,000 vaccines from India scheduled to arrive in T&T on Monday has been delayed, and this country has recorded a second case of the new UK COVID variant. The news comes as our rolling seven-day average has now increased to 32, with more community cases being recorded every day. Rynessa Cutting has more

