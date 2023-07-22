One of the nine Independent Senators told the Senate on Thursday that she found it very difficult to support" the bill containing amendments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act.

Another Independent Senator expressed serious reservations about the amendments.

But one Independent Senator told the Upper House that he would support the amendments once certain conditions including that the Office of the Procurement Regulator remains in charge of the regulations.

Juhel Browne continues our coverage of the Parliament's debates.

