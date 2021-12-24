" />

The MP for the constituency, in which officials plan to put the large storage site for Covid-19 bodies, tells TV6 News until resident's concerns are "clarified not a hearse or a body will be brought there. Meanwhile the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talaparo Regional Corporation says as far as it is aware there's been "no request" for approval for any such building or activity.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ACP On Vaccinations

ACP On Vaccinations

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago William Nurse is supporting the Prime Minister's Saf…