The MP for the constituency, in which officials plan to put the large storage site for Covid-19 bodies, tells TV6 News until resident's concerns are "clarified not a hearse or a body will be brought there. Meanwhile the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talaparo Regional Corporation says as far as it is aware there's been "no request" for approval for any such building or activity.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Joint Trade Union Movement calls on government to withdraw its safe zone proposal for th…
Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago William Nurse is supporting the Prime Minister's Saf…
The Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are extending Christmas greetings to the nation…
The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association is holding off on considering a mandatory COVI…
The MP for the constituency, in which officials plan to put the large storage site for Covid…
Come 2022, special vaccination sites will be made available to public sector workers seeking…