International arrivals to Tobago are up by eight point two percent. This from CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency Louis Lewis, revealed during a press conference with members of the media on Thursday. Mr. Lewis said, a number of factors have contributed to this, inclusive of strategic destination marketing. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Increase in Arrivals
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Bill drafted to regulate gambling in T&T, is again before the Senate.
Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, says T&T's risk level for the Novel Coronavirus is low.
Next Thursday, T&T will appear before, the Financial Action Task Force and the International Corporation Review Group.
North Park, Grand Stand, Posse Tents - wherever you are this year, it will be one "Pan City" experience.