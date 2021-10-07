As discussions continue following the 2022 budget reading, some in the business community continue to express support for the initiatives announced by the Finance Minister. However their concern over the ease of doing business in T&T lingers, as they say, a lack of implementation combined with systemic corruption will forever undermine even the best policies.

